Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea celebrates 26th Birthday in Style; See Viral Pics

LAHORE – Lollywood actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana celebrated her 26th birthday with intimate celebration, as she stunned everyone on her big day.

Moammar’s daughter is carving out her own identity, not on the silver screen, but in the beauty and digital content industry. She marked her 26th birthday with close friends and family. The event was documented through a series of stunning photographs shared on her official Instagram account, where she referred to the celebration as “Season 26, Episode 1.”

The viral pictures show birthday girl donning variety of elegant outfits from tea-pink hues to vibrant printed ensembles, capturing attention of fans and followers alike.

The celebration featured beautifully decorated cake-cutting ceremony and candid moments, which quickly became viral across social platforms. Rea’s glam looks and festive atmosphere left users mesmerized, with many flooding comments section with birthday wishes and compliments.

While Rea may have chosen different path from her father’s acting career, she made mark as a successful beauty entrepreneur. She runs her own beauty salon and is also a skilled makeup artist and digital creator, frequently sharing makeup tutorials and beauty tips with her growing fan base on Instagram.