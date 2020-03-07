Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in US

WASHINGTON – The death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 17 with new cases reported in four states in the US.

Meanwhile, in Italy number of deaths due to virus have increased to 148.

On the other hand, Chinese National Health Commission says the number of corona cases is decreasing significantly with no new infections reported yesterday.

Moreover, the number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease, has risen from one to two, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said.

Within the past 24 hours, the UK confirmed 48 new cases, bringing the whole number of infected persons to 164.