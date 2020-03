European Union extends GSP Plus status to Pakistan till 2022

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says European Union (EU) has extended the GSP plus status to Pakistan till 2022.

In a statement on his twitter handle, he said after this extension, Pakistan would continue to avail tariff preferences in European Union under the GSP Plus.

I thank EU institutions,& all relevant federal ministries & provincial departments of Pakistan, steered by Treaty Implementation Cell of MoC, to meet GSP+ obligations. 1/2 @ansukhera @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 6, 2020

The Advisor said this would strengthen Pakistan's resolve to continue to improve the social and economic conditions of its people.