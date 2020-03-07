European Union extends GSP Plus status to Pakistan till 2022
ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says European Union (EU) has extended the GSP plus status to Pakistan till 2022.

In a statement on his twitter handle, he said after this extension, Pakistan would continue to avail tariff preferences in European Union under the GSP Plus.

The Advisor said this would strengthen Pakistan's resolve to continue to improve the social and economic conditions of its people.

