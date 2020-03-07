PSL 2020 – Match 20: Peshawar claim win on DLS method against Islamabad
RAWALPINDI - Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United on DLS method as rain hampered play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. 

United set 196 runs target for Zalmi to chase in their 20 overs. Skipper Shadab Khan led the way scoring 77 off 42 before being bowled out by Wahab Riaz. Colin Ingram and Colin Munro also chipped in with 41 and 52.

Peshawar Zalmi claimed a seven-run win when rain halted play with the score at 85-2 after nine overs while chasing Islamabad United’s 195-5.

Islamabad United are heading into this fixture on the back of a 71-run win over Lahore Qalandars while Peshawar Zalmi registered a 30-run win over Quetta Gladiators.

Playing XI

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali

