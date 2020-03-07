Rain related incidents claim 11 lives in parts of KP: PDMA
12:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Rain related incidents claim 11 lives in parts of KP: PDMA
PESHAWAR – Eleven people died and another 22 got injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of the KP province.

Two children died and another eight persons of the same family got injured after a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera today (Saturday).

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to PDMA, thirty-eight houses were also partially damaged due to rains.

