Rain related incidents claim 11 lives in parts of KP: PDMA
12:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR – Eleven people died and another 22 got injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of the KP province.
Two children died and another eight persons of the same family got injured after a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera today (Saturday).
The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
According to PDMA, thirty-eight houses were also partially damaged due to rains.
- Modi's Hindu supremacist ideology to target all minorities in India, ...12:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2020
- EU extends GSP Plus status to Pakistan till 202212:00 AM | 8 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's first patient discharged from hospital after ...09:11 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Match 21: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 ...06:40 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Carlos to stay with Peshawar till completion of PSL06:28 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are “real feminists”03:57 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan bids farewell to the showbiz industry02:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
- Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March slogans01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019