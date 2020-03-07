PM Imran's visit to Karachi cancelled
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Karachi on Saturday was cancelled

Prime Minister office media wing in a press release said that the visit was cancelled due to the inclement weather.

Earlier, Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate three development projects include 16.75 kilometer Surjani to Labella signal free corridor, first phase of four kilometer restoration of Manghopir road and restoration of 6.4 kilometer Nishtar road during his visit to Karachi.

