Nimrah Khan reveals her pilot husband in stunning wedding photos

PARIS – Pakistani actress Nimrah Khan has finally shared details about her second marriage, delighting her fans who had been eagerly awaiting updates.

The actress recently posted stunning photos from her wedding in Paris, giving her followers a glimpse of the celebrations. In these images, Nimrah Khan appeared radiant in a pink Western-style gown, while her husband was seen in a grey suit. In the initial posts, she chose to keep her husband’s face private.

Alongside her wedding announcement, Nimrah shared an emotional message, describing her new chapter in life as a beautiful destiny written by Allah.

Now, she has shared photos from the Nikkah ceremony, revealing her husband’s face for the first time. She looked exquisite in a white and gold traditional outfit, while her husband wore a white shalwar kameez paired with a sherwani-style coat featuring golden embroidery.

In her Instagram stories, Nimrah also shared pictures of the wedding cake, decorated with a plane and a pilot couple figurine. She revealed through this post that her husband is a professional pilot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🇵🇸 (@nimrakhan_official)

Expressing her joy, the actress wrote that marrying a pilot had been a long-time dream of hers, which has now come true. She added that her husband is a captain by profession, but in love, he belongs to her. However, Namrah has not disclosed her husband’s name.

This marks Namrah Khan’s second marriage. She was previously married to Raja Iftikhar in 2020, but the relationship ended after a few months.