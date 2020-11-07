UAE relaxes Islamic laws on alcohol consumption, sex outside marriage

DUBAI – In a historic development, the UAE has allowed alcohol consumption and unmarried couple to live together by relaxing Islamic laws in the country, besides scrapping lenient penalties for “honour killings”.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved Federal Law-Decrees to amend the personal status, civil transactions, penal code and criminal procedural laws.

According to WAM news agency, the amendments aim “to further enhance the UAE legislative environment, entrench the principles of tolerance in the society and strengthen the country’s position as a preferred hub that attracts people to reside and work”.

In the Muslim country, the consumption of alcohol has been discriminalised. The law states that a person above the age of 21 can buy, consume, and sell alcohol in authorised areas even without a licence.

However, a legal action will be taken against the persons below the age of 21 for consuming and possessing alcohol.

Earlier, UAE citizens were required a license to drink any kind of liquor at home or at bar.

The latest amendments will also allow “cohabitation of unmarried couples.” It means unmarried couples are allowed to live together. Earlier this was considered as a crime in the Muslim state.

Under the reform, no merciful sentences will be given to people involved in “honour-killing”. From now on the crime will be handled as murder case.

The reform comes weeks after the UAE and Israel inked a US-brokered deal to normalize bilateral ties.