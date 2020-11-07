‘We did it, Joe’ — US vice president-elect Kamala Harris seems on cloud nine in latest video

NEW YORK – As the American media projected victory of Democrats in US Election 2020, vice president-elect Kamala Harris, who has also made history, shared a short video congratulating Joe Biden for being elected as 46th president of America.

Having a big smile on her face, Harris can be heard telling Biden: “We did it, Joe”.

The vice president-elect also said: “You are going to be next president of the United States”.

In another tweet, she wrote: “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started”.

Kamala Harris has made the history in the election as it is the first time in history that a woman, and a woman of color, has been elected to vice president of the US.

Joe Biden won the presidency by bagging 20 electoral votes of Pennsylvania, after days of hectic vote counting. Biden has so far won 284 electoral votes. The US Election 2020 also made history with highest ever turnover.