PM Imran wants to make Pakistan global power

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government wanted a self-reliant Pakistan that will emerge as a global power.

He was speaking in the final session of national seminar on "Resetting and Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector" at National Defence University, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and others were also present.

The premier assured full facilitation to ICT stakeholders for providing an enabling and supportive regulatory environment from the government.

He said ICT sector holds great potential for employment generation and revenue earnings.

He emphasized on skills' enhancement of young population of Pakistan.