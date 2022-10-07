Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 07, 2022
09:30 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 07, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 223 225.5
Euro EUR 221 223.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 255 257.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 61.4 62
Saudi Riyal SAR 59 59.6
Australian Dollar AUD 144.27 145.52
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.23 610.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 163.37 164.72
China Yuan CNY 32.09 32.34
Danish Krone DKK 30.05 30.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.79 2.87
Japanese Yen JPY 1.3 1.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 734 739
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87
Omani Riyal OMR 591.9 596.4
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.61 64.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 159 160.3
Swedish Korona SEK 20.61 20.91
Swiss Franc CHF 230.56 232.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

