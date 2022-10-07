Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 07, 2022
09:30 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 07, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|223
|225.5
|Euro
|EUR
|221
|223.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|255
|257.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|61.4
|62
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59
|59.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|144.27
|145.52
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.23
|610.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|163.37
|164.72
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.09
|32.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|30.05
|30.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.79
|2.87
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.3
|1.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734
|739
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.02
|50.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|131.4
|132.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.57
|21.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|591.9
|596.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.61
|64.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|159
|160.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.61
|20.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|230.56
|232.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Accountability court cancels Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants10:42 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- No restrictions on freedom of press in Pakistan: COAS Bajwa10:00 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:30 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 October 202209:14 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- PAKvBAN: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in first match of ...07:43 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza give major sister goals in latest video
11:50 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed gear up for another project08:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal's latest video goes viral11:31 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Nora Fatehi becomes first Bollywood dancer to perform at FIFA World ...11:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022