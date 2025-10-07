Diplomacy in focus as Pakistan-Malaysia leaders share warm moment in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in Malaysia to spectacular reception at the Perdana Putra, where Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him with warmth and enthusiasm.

A clup circulating online captured historic moment, highlighting smiles, sincerity, and brotherly spirit that marked the meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar with PM Anwar Ibrahim, calling it a truly unique and heartfelt encounter.

During high-level talks, both leaders agreed to boost trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, signaling new chapter in bilateral relations. After the discussions, both PMs led their respective delegations in detailed meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

Expressing his appreciation, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked PM Anwar Ibrahim for the exceptionally warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship and growing partnership between the two nations.