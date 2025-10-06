Historic $200Mn Halal Meat deal seals Pakistan-Malaysia strategic partnership

PUTRAJYA – Pakistan and Malaysia advanced strengthening bilateral ties, signing six agreements covering education, tourism, Halal certification, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and anti-corruption during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day official visit to Malaysia.

A landmark move set to redefine regional trade, Pakistan and Malaysia signed six major agreements to take cooperation across education, tourism, Halal certification, SMEs, and anti-corruption initiatives. The deals were inked during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia, hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a ceremony hailed as a “new chapter of brotherhood and strategic partnership.”

The crown jewel of the visit is Malaysia’s commitment to import $200 million worth of Halal meat from Pakistan, the largest order ever from Malaysia, opening doors to $3-billion Halal food market and promising massive boost to Pakistan’s livestock and meat processing industry.

Shehbaz assured full compliance with Malaysian Halal standards and fair market pricing, calling the deal a “welcome step” toward long-term growth.

Pakistan’s Foreign Service Academy and Malaysia’s Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations join forces. Partnership signed by Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security and Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education.

Cooperation between Pakistan’s Information Minister and Malaysia’s Tourism Minister also improved. Pakistan’s SMEDA also partners with Malaysia’s SME Corporation to boost entrepreneurship.

Two sides pledged expanded collaboration in trade, investment, defence, technology, AI, and climate initiatives, while reaffirming commitment to peace and stability in South Asia and Middle East.

Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi. Both sides expressed confidence that these six agreements will unleash unprecedented economic, educational, and technological collaboration, marking a historic turning point in Pakistan-Malaysia relations.