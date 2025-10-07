Maryam Nawaz vs Bilawal Bhutto: Hamid Mir explains battle for PM Post amid rift

ISLAMABAD – Coalition government is teetering on edge as tensions between PML-N and PPP escalate into an all-out political showdown, with ministers of both sides firing salvo.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also launched verbal attack on PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto, accusing his party of undermining her government’s efforts to aid flood-hit communities in South Punjab.

The dispute erupted when Bilawal publicly urged federal government to use the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), calling it the most effective social welfare tool and the only reliable way to reach flood-affected residents in remote areas. Bilawal also suggested that the Punjab government should request international aid to manage the crisis more efficiently.

CN Maryam responded with sharp rebuttal, dismissing BISP as ineffective and claiming it provided only a “meager” amount of support. She insisted her government was prepared to deliver far more substantial relief to ensure the needs of flood victims were properly met.

The verbal clash has personal undertones as well which was noted by shapr eyed journalist Hamid Mir who revealed on a recent talk show that both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are gearing up to secure PM seat. He warned that if their public feud continues, both could collapse politically and fail to achieve their ambitions.

Mir also disclosed that Maryam Nawaz is unhappy with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not appointing her preferred individuals to key government posts. He cautioned that continued friction between the two parties could ultimately harm Shehbaz Sharif more than anyone else.

Adding to the tension, Maryam Nawaz accused PPP of politicizing the canal project, claiming it deprived Punjab of its rightful water share despite her offer to finance it. She explicitly named Bilawal Bhutto while criticizing his comments on her government’s flood relief efforts, further fueling the confrontation.

Bilawal Bhutto, in turn, condemned the federal government for letting residents of South Punjab suffer unnecessarily, accusing it of letting ego and politics override urgent humanitarian needs. His call to use BISP and appeal for international assistance struck a nerve, triggering Maryam Nawaz’s aggressive counterattack.