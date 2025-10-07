Reckless water tanker driver runs over 14-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI – An untrained water tanker driver claimed another life, killing a 14-year-old boy who was a Hafiz-e-Quran.

According to reports, in Karachi’s Korangi area (Zia Colony), a reckless water tanker driver ran over 14-year-old Ismail, who died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams arrived shortly after and shifted the body to the hospital for legal formalities.

Korangi SHO Adeel Afzal stated that the tanker was delivering water near Belcha Hotel in Zia Colony when the driver, while turning into a street, failed to see the boy, who was crushed under the vehicle’s wheels.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene with the tanker. However, after an extensive search, police traced and arrested him. The suspect was identified as Abdul Rehman.

Police seized the tanker and shifted it to the police station, while the body was handed over to the family after legal procedures.

According to relatives, the deceased Ismail was a Hafiz-e-Quran, the eldest of two brothers and one sister, and originally from Punjab. His sudden death devastated the family.

After the incident, a large number of residents gathered at the victim’s home to offer condolences, with many expressing strong anger over the tragedy.