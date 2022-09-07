Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 07, 2022

08:35 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 07, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231 233.5
Euro EUR 230 232.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 268 271.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 63 65
Saudi Riyal SAR 61.5 62.5
Australian Dollar AUD 149.18 150.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 583.23 587.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.94 168.29
China Yuan CNY 31.63 31.88
Danish Krone DKK 29.29 29.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.94 28.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 710.68 715.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.02 49.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 133.71 134.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.02 22.32
Omani Riyal OMR 569.47 573.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.25 60.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 156.19 157.49
Swedish Korona SEK 20.31 20.61
Swiss Franc CHF 223.78 225.53
Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19

