Pakistan’s Hamza Raja wins Mr Universe 2026 overall title in Switzerland

Pakistan’s Hamza Raja has achieved a major milestone at the Mr Universe 2026 Championship, organized under the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) in Switzerland.

Athletes from 26 countries participated in the championship, where Raja, who is affiliated with WAPDA, secured the gold medal in the Men’s Physique category.

Raja also claimed the championship’s overall title, adding another significant achievement to his international bodybuilding career.

A WAPDA spokesperson said Raja’s impressive performance also earned him an IFBB Pro Card.

The spokesperson said Raja is the first Pakistani athlete to win both an overall title and a Pro Card at an international competition.

Raja’s achievement has been described as a significant honor for Pakistan and a major accomplishment for the country’s bodybuilding community.