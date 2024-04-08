Did Iqrarul Hassan hint at fourth marriage? 

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)