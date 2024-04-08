Search

Did Iqrarul Hassan hint at fourth marriage? 

Web Desk
07:06 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
Iqrar ul Hassan and Waseem Badami are fixtures on our TV screens during Ramadan as they host a transmission on a private TV channel. 
Recently, Iqrarul Hassan made headlines for his marriage to anchor Aroosa Khan. Social media buzzed with speculation about their alleged marriage, which was later confirmed. 
Interestingly, Iqrar's new wife is acquainted with his first wife Qurutulain Iqrar, and she often spends time with his son Pehlaaj Hassan. However, his second wife Farah Iqrar has been absent from the picture for some time.
The topic of polygamy sparked debate following news of Iqrar's third marriage. Iqrar has consistently maintained that he treats all his wives justly. 
However, his friend Waseem Badami enjoys teasing him about managing three households. During a cooking segment, Badami once again poked fun at Iqrar's multitasking abilities.
Here's what Badami said to Iqrar, and how Iqrar hinted at the possibility of adjusting to a fourth marriage as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COd0jklRWAY&t=294s
