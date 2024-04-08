Did Iqrarul Hassan hint at fourth marriage? 

Iqrar ul Hassan and Waseem Badami are fixtures on our TV screens during Ramadan as they host a transmission on a private TV channel.
Recently, Iqrarul Hassan made headlines for his marriage to anchor Aroosa Khan. Social media buzzed with speculation about their alleged marriage, which was later confirmed.
Interestingly, Iqrar's new wife is acquainted with his first wife Qurutulain Iqrar, and she often spends time with his son Pehlaaj Hassan. However, his second wife Farah Iqrar has been absent from the picture for some time.
The topic of polygamy sparked debate following news of Iqrar's third marriage. Iqrar has consistently maintained that he treats all his wives justly.
However, his friend Waseem Badami enjoys teasing him about managing three households. During a cooking segment, Badami once again poked fun at Iqrar's multitasking abilities.
Here's what Badami said to Iqrar, and how Iqrar hinted at the possibility of adjusting to a fourth marriage as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COd0jklRWAY&t=294s
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
