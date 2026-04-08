‘Kidney or 3 million rupees’: Woman faces shocking dowry demand by in-laws

KANPUR – A woman alleged that her in-laws demanded either a kidney donation or cash worth three million rupees for treatment of her husband in Uttar Pradesh state of India.

According to reports, the woman tied the knot with Nishant Kumar from Lucknow on June 22, 2025.

At the time of the wedding, her family provided a dowry that included 8 lakh rupees in cash, jewelry, and a car. However, after marriage, she faced mistreatment and interference in her personal life.

The woman revealed that her husband suffers from a serious health condition, requiring multiple daily medications, which was concealed by his family prior to the wedding.

She also discovered her husband had a relationship with another woman, a fact known to his family.

The situation escalated when her in-laws demanded a kidney from her or 3 million rupees in cash.

She subsequently left the marital home, though her jewelry and other valuables remain with her in-laws.

Police have registered a case against Nishant Kumar and his family and are investigating further.