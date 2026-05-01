UAE shares New Advisory, restricting citizens’ Travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates issued urgent travel ban for its citizens, restricting all kinds of travel to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq in what it described as “current developments in the region”.

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed all citizens to avoid visiting these countries entirely. The advisory went further, instructing Emiratis currently present in these locations to immediately begin arrangements for their return to the UAE without delay.

The ministry formally confirmed the travel ban applies to all UAE nationals, stressing that the decision has been taken in response to evolving regional conditions.

As part of what it called precautionary safety measures, the ministry also urged citizens still in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact authorities via the official hotline for assistance and support.

Assuring commitment to protect Emirati citizens abroad, the ministry stressed strict compliance with all government travel advisories, underscoring that public safety remains the top priority as tensions in the region continue to unfold.