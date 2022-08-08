PM Shehbaz to host Commonwealth Games medalists on their return to Pakistan

02:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz to host Commonwealth Games medalists on their return to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the performance of Pakistani athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In his tweets on Monday, the premier said that Nooh Butt and Arshad Nadeem bagged gold, Sharif Tahir, Zaman Anwar and Inam Butt won silver and Shah Hussain, Ali Asad and Inayatullah secured bronze medals in the international event, making the Pakistani nation proud.

Terming the athletes pride of nation, he announced to hold a meeting with all these players on their return home in order to encourage them.

He said that other Pakistani athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games are also commendable who are representing Pakistan with hard work and dedication.

Describing victory or defeat part of the game, he urged the athletes not to give up and keep working hard. 

