PM Shehbaz to host Commonwealth Games medalists on their return to Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the performance of Pakistani athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In his tweets on Monday, the premier said that Nooh Butt and Arshad Nadeem bagged gold, Sharif Tahir, Zaman Anwar and Inam Butt won silver and Shah Hussain, Ali Asad and Inayatullah secured bronze medals in the international event, making the Pakistani nation proud.
Terming the athletes pride of nation, he announced to hold a meeting with all these players on their return home in order to encourage them.
He said that other Pakistani athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games are also commendable who are representing Pakistan with hard work and dedication.
Describing victory or defeat part of the game, he urged the athletes not to give up and keep working hard.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with ... 11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem created history by becoming the second Pakistani ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to host Commonwealth Games medalists on their return to ...02:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Top TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan attack: ...01:46 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan12:50 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan slams India for banning Muharram processions in occupied ...12:19 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ...11:09 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar's wife tells why he's disappeared from social media09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Sakina Samo's directorial debut to hit cinemas later this month03:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Natasha Ali Lakhani’s new bold photos break the internet03:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022