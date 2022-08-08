Pakistani stars celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic win at Commonwealth Games 2022

03:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic win at Commonwealth Games 2022
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has lived up to his promise to win pride for the country at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as has won the gold medal and people's hearts simultaneously. He braved through his injury and also set a new game record.

The Olympian javelin thrower made history as he became the first South Asian to cross the 90m barrier in the sport and the first-ever Pakistani to claim the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old's record-breaking feat was met with an overwhelming response from the country, with people and celebrities commending Nadeem's performance.

Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Aiman Khan, Sami Khan, Aijaz Aslam, Armeena Rana Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and many more rejoiced over the historic win and congratulated the champion.

Pakistani forces hail Arshad Nadeem on winning ... 08:56 AM | 8 Aug, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan armed forces have congratulated Arshad Nadeem for bagging historic gold medal in javelin throw ...

More From This Category
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with latest video
04:54 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir is all smiles in latest viral pictures
04:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Here's the first teaser for web series on Fatima ...
06:24 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Usman Mukhtar's wife tells why he's disappeared ...
09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Sakina Samo's directorial debut to hit cinemas ...
03:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr