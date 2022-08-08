Pakistani stars celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic win at Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has lived up to his promise to win pride for the country at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as has won the gold medal and people's hearts simultaneously. He braved through his injury and also set a new game record.

The Olympian javelin thrower made history as he became the first South Asian to cross the 90m barrier in the sport and the first-ever Pakistani to claim the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old's record-breaking feat was met with an overwhelming response from the country, with people and celebrities commending Nadeem's performance.

Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Aiman Khan, Sami Khan, Aijaz Aslam, Armeena Rana Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and many more rejoiced over the historic win and congratulated the champion.

Whole Pakistan is proud of u #ArshadNadeem ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/fptYXGTnsx — sami khan (@samikhan421) August 7, 2022

One last one before I go. Congratulations Arshad Nadeem and how pretty is the anthem. ???? https://t.co/fT6XHQMqcN — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 7, 2022

Gold for Pakistan- incredible effort Arshad Nadeem! Not only a Gold medal but a new record ???? Zubardast Bohut Bohut Mubarak ???? — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 7, 2022