Imran Khan’s arrest: UN chief urges Pakistan to respect due process, rule of law

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded to the detention of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan as he called on authorities to respect due process.
In a statement, Guterres asked Islamabad to respect due process in the case against the PTI chief, urging all political parties to avoid violence.
His spokesperson said the revered diplomat has taken note of ongoing protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, while he stressed the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly.
Earlier, Washington called for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s former PM, who is known for populist politics, has been arrested in the Toshakhana case over the weekend. The trial court issued an arrest warrant for the PTI chairman after sentencing him to three years in prison.
Judge said graft charges against the former prime minister were proven, as the senior politician submitted bogus details to the electoral authority.
His arrest is likely to further deepen ongoing political turmoil as the opposition deplored politically motivated cases against cricketer-turned-politician.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
More to follow…
