Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-08- Updated 06:15 PM

08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 08, 2020 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.9 160.8
Euro EUR 191 194
UK Pound Sterling GBP 212 215
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 42 42.5
Australian Dollar AUD 116 118
Bahrain Dinar BHD 405.8 407.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 122.5 125
China Yuan CNY 24.55 24.7
Danish Krone DKK 25.2 25.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.6 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.14 2.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 500 502.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.9 39.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 103.3 104
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.3 17.55
Omani Riyal OMR 411.5 413.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.5 42.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 117 119
Swedish Korona SEK 17.8 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 180.3 181.2
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

