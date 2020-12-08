Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-08- Updated 06:15 PM
08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 08, 2020 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.9
|160.8
|Euro
|EUR
|191
|194
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212
|215
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42
|42.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116
|118
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122.5
|125
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.55
|24.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.2
|25.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.6
|17.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.14
|2.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|500
|502.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.9
|39.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|103.3
|104
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.3
|17.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|411.5
|413.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.5
|42.85
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|117
|119
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.8
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.3
|181.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
