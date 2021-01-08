Machh massacre: Iran's top cleric urges Pakistan’s Hazaras to bury their loved ones

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Naser Mukarem Shirazi has asked the members of Hazara community, who are protesting the brutal killings of coal miners, to bury their loved ones.

In a statement on Friday, Shirazi said that “it must not mean we would stand down on the demands put forward for the government.”

“It is binding on us to respect the bodies of the martyrs,” said the Shia cleric, highlighting that the Pakistani scholars, too, have advised the community to bury their dead.

“Soon terrorism will end be exterminated from the Islamic countries,” he added while praying for the slain miners and their relatives.

Machh massacre: Major highways blocked amid ... 08:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021 LAHORE – Protesters have blocked access to Punjab capital by the Motorway at different points, as protests and ...

The Hazara community has been protesting since Sunday, after 10 miners were massacred by terrorists near a coal field in Balochistan's Machh town, and have refused to bury their loved ones until the prime minister goes to meet them.