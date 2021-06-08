Man slaps French President Macron in the face (VIDEO)
06:45 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man during an official visit to the southeast of France.
A video circulating on social media shows the president is walking up to a barrier on a visit to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence when a man slaps him the face.
Police have arrested two men after the incident, said the international media.
#Macron se fait gifler en direct de #Tain pic.twitter.com/tsXdByo22U— ⚜️ (@AlexpLille) June 8, 2021
As the president is slapped, the words "Down with Macron-ism" are shouted.
