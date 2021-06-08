E-Kachehri for facilitation of Pakistani community in Sweden and Finland
By Hafiz Muhammad Imran
Zahoor Ahmad, Ambassador of Pakistan in Stockholm, held E-Kachehri on Tuesday for Pakistani community in Sweden and Finland.
Ambassador Zahoor’, in his opening remarks, informed the participants that the Embassy held a webinar on Roshan Digital Account in coordination with State Bank of Pakistan, Meezan Bank and Pakistan Stock Exchange on 29 May 2021. He encouraged Pakistanis to benefit from the facility.
Pakistani community shared their problems regarding consular matters like problems in filling online visa application, availability of credit card and Pakistan Origin Card which were addressed by Ambassador.
He assured that he would continue his engagement with the community for addressing their issues and encouraged them to actively participate in E-Kachehri.
