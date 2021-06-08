TCL Pakistan opens its new store in Lahore

LAHORE - TCL has opened its second flagship store in the city's DHA phase 6. The stores aim to provide a hassle-free shopping experience to their consumers as they venture out to buy new electronics.

The company also offers discounts and gifts with every purchase from the new store. By presenting its full array of LED TVs including QLED TV, UHD TV, and Smart TVs as well as its Sound Bars and the extended Smart Air Conditioner range, the flagship store aims to fortify TCL Pakistan’s presence further in the country.

Sharing his views on the launch of the store, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said: “The new flagship store reflects TCL’s strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand's commitment to making the best technology readily available across the country. This store will help customers experience TCL’s premium product range and shopping experience. We will continue to work on expanding our network and bringing the latest technology and innovation to provide the best experience to our customers.”

TCL has maintained its position of being the No. 1 in Pakistan and the 2nd Largest TV Brand in the Global Consumer Electronics industry, with a global presence in over 150 countries, and aims to further broaden its footprint across the country, giving customers the best Smart CE solutions available globally.