Search

Pakistan

Punjab approves consular access to Khadijah Shah in May 9 case

Web Desk 09:47 AM | 8 Jun, 2023
Punjab approves consular access to Khadijah Shah in May 9 case
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has approved consular access for Khadijah Shah, a US citizen of Pakistani origin who was allegedly involved in an arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9.

The decision was made by the Punjab Home Department following instructions from the Ministry of Interior. It is reported that US officials will meet with Khadijah Shah today (Thursday) at 11pm in Kot Lakhpat Jail, in the presence of prison and Special Branch officials.

Upon receiving the request for consular access from US officials, the Ministry of Interior issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and instructed the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department to grant consular access to Shah.

The Ministry of Interior has also informed the Punjab IG Prisons and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail about these directions. During a weekly press briefing, Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, stated that Washington was actively following Shah’s case and requested the Pakistani government to allow consular access.

“Our citizen holds dual citizenship, and the US is always prepared to assist its citizens wherever they are detained,” emphasized the spokesperson from the US State Department, further adding, “We expect Pakistani authorities to uphold all guarantees of a free and fair trial for these detainees.”

The attack on the military installation occurred on May 9 when supporters of the PTI party stormed and set it on fire following the arrest of the party chairman in the £190m settlement case. Shah claims to be a prominent supporter of PTI.

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief vows action against masterminds, abettors of May 9 attacks

07:22 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches Zaman Park to meet PTI chairman

05:07 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Hareem Shah threatens to expose Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan with ‘call girl’ videos

02:56 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House case

10:42 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190 million case

09:44 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Adiala jail, says will meet PTI chief tomorrow

07:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US dollar gains ground against Pakistani rupee in interbank, open ...

02:59 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.5 301
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: