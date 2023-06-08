Punjab approves consular access to Khadijah Shah in May 9 case

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has approved consular access for Khadijah Shah, a US citizen of Pakistani origin who was allegedly involved in an arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9.

The decision was made by the Punjab Home Department following instructions from the Ministry of Interior. It is reported that US officials will meet with Khadijah Shah today (Thursday) at 11pm in Kot Lakhpat Jail, in the presence of prison and Special Branch officials.

Upon receiving the request for consular access from US officials, the Ministry of Interior issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and instructed the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department to grant consular access to Shah.

The Ministry of Interior has also informed the Punjab IG Prisons and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail about these directions. During a weekly press briefing, Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, stated that Washington was actively following Shah’s case and requested the Pakistani government to allow consular access.

“Our citizen holds dual citizenship, and the US is always prepared to assist its citizens wherever they are detained,” emphasized the spokesperson from the US State Department, further adding, “We expect Pakistani authorities to uphold all guarantees of a free and fair trial for these detainees.”

The attack on the military installation occurred on May 9 when supporters of the PTI party stormed and set it on fire following the arrest of the party chairman in the £190m settlement case. Shah claims to be a prominent supporter of PTI.