Punjab approves consular access to Khadijah Shah in May 9 case

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has approved consular access for Khadijah Shah, a US citizen of Pakistani origin who was allegedly involved in an arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9.
The decision was made by the Punjab Home Department following instructions from the Ministry of Interior. It is reported that US officials will meet with Khadijah Shah today (Thursday) at 11pm in Kot Lakhpat Jail, in the presence of prison and Special Branch officials.
Upon receiving the request for consular access from US officials, the Ministry of Interior issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and instructed the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department to grant consular access to Shah.
The Ministry of Interior has also informed the Punjab IG Prisons and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail about these directions. During a weekly press briefing, Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, stated that Washington was actively following Shah’s case and requested the Pakistani government to allow consular access.
“Our citizen holds dual citizenship, and the US is always prepared to assist its citizens wherever they are detained,” emphasized the spokesperson from the US State Department, further adding, “We expect Pakistani authorities to uphold all guarantees of a free and fair trial for these detainees.”
The attack on the military installation occurred on May 9 when supporters of the PTI party stormed and set it on fire following the arrest of the party chairman in the £190m settlement case. Shah claims to be a prominent supporter of PTI.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.5
|301
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
