Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 June 2024

08:24 AM | 8 Jun, 2024
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300.00 303.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.00 356.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.20 59.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.30 26.60
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.50 74.10
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

