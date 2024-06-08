Sindh announces relief for government employees ahead of Budget 2024-25

KARACHI – The local government Minister Saeed Ghani announced sigh of relief for government employees ahead of the provincial budget for 2024-25.
In a meeting, the PPP leader said the new budget will include special fiscal measures to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions for current and retired employees of municipal agencies across Sindh.
He mentioned that OZT (Octroi Zila Tax) share for union councils and town committees would be increased to match the rising operational costs of these agencies. Ghani instructed regional directors of the Sindh Local Government Department to promptly compile and send lists of employees receiving salaries and pensions in their jurisdictions to the provincial authorities.
This data will help ensure that the upcoming budget includes sufficient provisions to protect the financial interests of municipal staff.
He emphasised importance of having up-to-date information on number of current and retired municipal employees and the full expenses of union and town committees. This data will help ensure that the provincial budget has enough funds to cover salaries, pensions, and the increased OZT share for municipal staff.
Furthermore, the federal government is expected to present its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 12. Sources indicate that the government is considering various proposals for salary increases of 10 to 15pc for public sector employees.
Ministry of Finance is leaning towards a 10pc increase, but there is also a proposal to increase monetization for higher grade officers (grades 20, 21, and 22) by 20 to 25pc.
Currently, grade 20 officers receive Rs67,000 per month for car monetization, grade 21 officers receive Rs77,000, and grade 22 officers receive Rs87,000 per month.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
