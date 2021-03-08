Pakistani women should have right to decide when to have children: Annabel Gerry

LAHORE – Annabel Gerry, Development Director of the British High Commission in Pakistan, visited the Suraj Social Franchise (SSF) clinic (Family Maternity Home) in Jhulkay Village, and a Roshni Mobile Outreach Camp in Lahore.

The purpose of the visit was to meet the service provider and FP users/voucher beneficiaries in-person and talk to field team to observe their daily operations and activities occurring at the SF facility and to gauge service provider, voucher beneficiaries/clients and staff experiences to improve family planning and reproductive health services in Pakistan, under Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) programme.

On the occasion, the voucher beneficiaries/clients and staff expressed their views and experiences for provision of family planning and reproductive health services at SSF and thorough outreach camps as well.

Annabel also talked to MSS’ Director DAFPAK Project and Head of Social Franchise and Outreach Operations respectively and discussed how the partnership between MSS and FCDO can further ensure delivery of affordable and quality healthcare services to the masses of Pakistan.

During the visit, Ms. Annabel Gerry said; “The UK is supporting Pakistan in increasing access to quality family services through the Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) programme. I believe that every woman should have the right to choose when and how many children to have. Today is International Women’s Day – I am pleased to see that through our partnership of Marie Stopes will be reaching 500,000 more family planning users and saving lives of more than 700 more women in Punjab, KP and Sindh including those most vulnerable.”

At the end of the visit, Ms. Annabel Gerry indicated towards FCDO’s continued support for the people of Pakistan and reflected on her desire to continue helping communities across Pakistan to overcome their developmental challenges.

DAFPAK is the single largest programme in Pakistan funded by the UK - Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) with a value of £90 million GBP to increase access to quality family planning information and services by those who would like to use it, particularly underserved groups such as rural women. It will directly contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being, as well as to the FP2020 target of reaching additional users of family planning. The length of the programme is November 2017 – Dec 2022. As one of the major implementing partners of DAFPAK programme in the private sector, MSS will be contributing to more than 500,000 family planning users (75% in rural areas) and averting almost 700 maternal deaths in Punjab, KP and Sindh province (in 15 districts) during the project life, out of which an approximately 65% of the family planning services will be provided free of cost through a voucher.

Marie Stopes Society is a Pakistani not-for-profit organization, that is committed to improving family health outcomes for the last 30 years, by implementing family and client centred interventions. It does this by ensuring the provision of high quality, affordable and easily accessible services across the country. MSS is delighted to continue its partnership with the FCDO through DAFPAK programme. FCDO’s continued support and guidance for the Suraj Social Franchises, Roshni Mobile Outreach Services, Ansa Maternal and Child Health Clinics and for the Meri Pharmacy network during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond has been overwhelming.