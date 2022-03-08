'Imran's days are numbered,' Opposition alliance full confident after no-trust motion against Pakistan PM

ISLAMABAD – Opposition parties in Pakistan are keeping up the pressure to oust Imran Khan as bigwigs of the 11-party alliance claimed that no-confidence motion against the incumbent premier to get the support of more than 172 MNAs.

Addressing the presser in the country’s federal capital, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman apprised the media about their future strategies and responded to queries after submitting the no-confidence motion against Khan in National Assembly.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said the no-trust move was taken after the consultation with all the parties and according to the public and national interest. He related the political movement with the masses saying it’s not for ourselves and that the people were not forgiven them if it has been further delayed.

براہ راست: اپوزیشن رہنماؤں کی اسلام آباد میں مشترکہ اہم پریس کانفرنس۔ https://t.co/sWudqRc8fg — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 8, 2022

He also slammed the Imran Khan-led administration for taking political revenge in the name of accountability.

Former CM Punjab said, “there is no other example of such destruction of what has been done to country's economy under Niazi led government”. Lamenting at foreign policy, Sharif regretted govt move. “What type of foreign policy is it to upset China, the country who helped us through thick and thin,” he asked.

Sharif also slammed Khan’s assertion that ‘foreign hands’ were behind the opposition's no-confidence motion, saying “no accusation can be more foolish and baseless than the involvement of foreign factors”

Former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari posed confidence of getting more than the required number adding that the entire country was fed up of Imran Khan. He also invited distant friends to help and support the opposition to get rid of the current difficult situation.

It’s time to send PM Imran home and opposition will relieve people of pain, Zardari added.

Meanwhile, PDM chief and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition took the decision with mutual understanding. He negated the impression of any differences with the establishment saying they are striving hard for the broader interests of the country.

The opposition earlier today submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, seeking to remove the incumbent premier from office.

PTI government has been walking a tightrope and with mounting pressure from the opposition parties, while PM Imran posed full confidence on his lawmakers.