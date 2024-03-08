Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

President Alvi receives farewell guard of honour

Web Desk
12:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
President Alvi receives farewell guard of honour

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi received a ceremonial farewell guard of honour from a meticulously dressed contingent of the Pakistan Army.

The ceremony took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Dr Arif Alvi is set to conclude his tenure on March 9 (Saturday) following the election of a new president.

Meanwhile, the election for the 14th president of Pakistan is scheduled for tomorrow, March 9. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are the contenders for the presidency.

Members of the four provincial assemblies, Senate, and National Assembly will participate in the electoral process.

As per the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will serve as the returning officer for the presidential election. Polling will be conducted in the national and provincial assemblies from 10 am to 4 pm.

The presidential election is conducted through an electoral college, requiring voters to present their identity cards from the national and provincial assemblies and the Senate. Any mark on the ballot paper that could potentially identify the voter will render the vote invalid.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

President Alvi receives farewell guard of honour

12:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

COAS Asim Munir vows to bring peace, prosperity in Balochistan

12:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as LHC chief justice

11:05 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

Reserved seats: SHC accepts SIC plea for hearing

10:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz assures PTI of full support to KP govt

08:50 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

International Women's Day being celebrated across world

Pakistan

12:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

10:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

10th Class Physics Guess Papers 2024

11:18 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and ...

03:49 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Special Branch jobs 2024: Here's how to apply

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

03:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Latest update on free laptop, iPad scheme for students in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

01:37 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Japan mulls hiring more foreign workers as labour crisis deepens

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: