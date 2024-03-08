President Alvi receives farewell guard of honour

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi received a ceremonial farewell guard of honour from a meticulously dressed contingent of the Pakistan Army.
The ceremony took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Dr Arif Alvi is set to conclude his tenure on March 9 (Saturday) following the election of a new president.
Meanwhile, the election for the 14th president of Pakistan is scheduled for tomorrow, March 9. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are the contenders for the presidency.
Members of the four provincial assemblies, Senate, and National Assembly will participate in the electoral process.
As per the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will serve as the returning officer for the presidential election. Polling will be conducted in the national and provincial assemblies from 10 am to 4 pm.
The presidential election is conducted through an electoral college, requiring voters to present their identity cards from the national and provincial assemblies and the Senate. Any mark on the ballot paper that could potentially identify the voter will render the vote invalid.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.