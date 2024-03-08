President Alvi receives farewell guard of honour

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi received a ceremonial farewell guard of honour from a meticulously dressed contingent of the Pakistan Army.

The ceremony took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Dr Arif Alvi is set to conclude his tenure on March 9 (Saturday) following the election of a new president.

Meanwhile, the election for the 14th president of Pakistan is scheduled for tomorrow, March 9. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are the contenders for the presidency.

Members of the four provincial assemblies, Senate, and National Assembly will participate in the electoral process.

As per the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will serve as the returning officer for the presidential election. Polling will be conducted in the national and provincial assemblies from 10 am to 4 pm.

The presidential election is conducted through an electoral college, requiring voters to present their identity cards from the national and provincial assemblies and the Senate. Any mark on the ballot paper that could potentially identify the voter will render the vote invalid.