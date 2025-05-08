All educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed for 2 days

In light of prevailing national security concerns, the Islamabad district administration has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the federal capital for two days.

According to an official notification issued by the district authorities, all schools, colleges, universities, and training institutes within Islamabad will remain closed on May 9 and 10. The decision aims to ensure public safety amid heightened security alerts.

Despite the closure, ongoing examinations will continue as scheduled, and educational institutions have been instructed to facilitate examinees accordingly.

The administration has urged citizens to stay informed through official channels and to cooperate with any additional security measures implemented during this period.