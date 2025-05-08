India spreads fake news of attacks in Occupied Kashmir

Security sources have stated that reports on Indian media about attacks in Occupied Kashmir are fake and baseless.

According to reports, the purpose of spreading these false reports is to create a misleading narrative that Pakistan is also attacking India.

They added that by spreading such fake news, India is trying to justify its aggression against Pakistan with continuous false claims.

The situation between Pakistan and India is rapidly evolving, with developments unfolding moment by moment.

Sources confirm that there is no truth in the fabricated and baseless stories being broadcast by Indian media.

Security sources further revealed that the aim of these fake attack reports in Occupied Kashmir is to create division among the Kashmiri people.

Previously, India had also spread false news about an attack in Amritsar, in an attempt to turn the Sikh community against Pakistan.

Sources say Indian media is now airing fake reports of attacks in Occupied Kashmir, and their claim of shooting down an F-16 is also completely false.

They confirmed that Pakistan has not carried out any attack in Occupied Kashmir, nor has any aircraft been shot down.