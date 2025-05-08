Pakistan shot down two Indian aircrafts, says US Official

WASHINGTON – US officials, speaking to a British news agency, confirmed that a Chinese-made J-10 fighter jet from Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft on Wednesday.

One US official stated that it is highly likely that Pakistan used air-to-air missiles launched from J-10 jets to down the Indian warplanes.

According to the official, the missiles fired from the J-10 jets successfully shot down two Indian aircraft.

Another official confirmed that at least one of the downed Indian planes was a French-made Rafale.

The officials also clarified that U.S.-made F-16 jets were not used in the operation against India.

The news agency reported that Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also confirmed the use of J-10 jets in the counteraction against India.

Khawaja Asif stated that J-10 fighter jets were used to shoot down three Rafale aircraft.

Earlier, a senior French intelligence officer confirmed to American media that Pakistan had shot down an Indian Rafale fighter jet.

According to the French official, authorities in France are investigating whether Pakistan downed more than one Rafale aircraft.

It is worth noting that, according to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, Pakistan responded strongly to Indian attacks during the night of May 6 and 7, shooting down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafales.