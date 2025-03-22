Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Youm-e-Ali: Beefed up security, traffic diversions in place for mourning processions

LAHORE – Muslims in Pakistan are observing martyrdom anniversary of the fourth caliph of Islam Hazrat Ali R.A today on Saturday with religious reverence.

Police in Karachi and other cities chalked out security plans to provide safety to citizens while Youm-i-Ali processions were underway on Saturday. The key procession in Karachi will begin at Nishtar Park and culminate at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

In Lahore, the primary procession will start at Mubarak Haveli near Mochi Gate and end at Karbala Gamay Shah by Iftar. Over 7,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure safety along the procession route. Mourning processions are also being carried out in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta, with law enforcement agencies closely monitoring the situation.

Faisalabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other cities will also observe processions with security forces on high alert.

The government also imposed strict security protocols, including road closures, suspension of mobile phone services, and a ban on pillion riding under Section 144 to prevent any untoward incidents.  Commissioner Karachi also imposed a ban on motorcycle pillion riding for the day, while a large police presence has been deployed along the route.

In Balochistan’s capital Quetta, mobile phone services have been temporarily suspended as part of security measures.

Officials urged citizens to follow traffic police instructions and plan their routes accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Security personnel will remain vigilant throughout the day to ensure a peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ali.

