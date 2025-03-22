Man kills pregnant wife over alleged extramarital affairs in Kasur

KASUR – A man killed his pregnant wife over alleged extramarital relations in a village of Kasur city, it emerged on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sarai Mughar village where the suspect used a sharp weapon to kill his 35-year-old wife, who was also mother of two daughters.

Sarai Mughal police station said the suspect fled from the scene after the murder, adding that special teams have been made to arrest him.

An investigation into the matter has also been launched while police have handed over the body to the relatives after due legal procedure.

Last month, a man brutally murdered his wife by slitting her throat after forming a relationship with his sister-in-law.

According to the police, the suspects involved in the tragic murder of a young woman in Sanda have been apprehended. Lahore Police Operations Wing traced the killers within 24 hours and arrested them.

The case was registered under FIR No 413/25 at Sanda Police Station yesterday. Following the incident, the DIG Operations took notice and formed a special team under the supervision of SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed.

DSP Zakariya Yousaf, SHO Sanda Rizwan Khan, and their team successfully arrested the murderer within a day.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Rida, was killed by her own husband, Shamshad. The accused had developed a relationship with Rida’s sister, Samra, and together they planned the gruesome murder.

Shamshad, who worked night shifts, came home under the pretense of bringing a burger and then slit his wife’s throat. After investigation, police arrested both Shamshad and Samra.