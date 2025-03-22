Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Education minister Rana Sikandar trolled after failing to name Pakistan’s National Animal

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat becomes latest fodder for trolls as he struggled to name Pakistan’s National Animal in Viral Video.

The PML-N Leader is facing widespread criticism after a clip surfaced showing him struggling to answer basic GK questions, including the name of Pakistan’s national animal. The video shows Hayat hesitating when asked about the national animal, responding, “I wish it could be horse.”

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users questioning his basic knowledge, especially given his role overseeing the education system in the country’s most populated region. The clip also highlights Hayat’s difficulties with simple Maths, as he was unable to solve a basic multiplication problem.

Users lamented Hayat for his lack of awareness and questioning his suitability for the position. Pakistan’s national animal, the Markhor, is a well-known symbol of the country, making Hayat’s inability to answer the question particularly concerning to many.

Despite the backlash, Hayat has been active in cracking down on corruption in the education system. He has been visiting examination centers to address issues like cheating, bribery, and manipulation of exam results by private institutions. His efforts have led to public school students securing top positions in recent matriculation exams.

The video has raised concerns about the competence of public officials, particularly those responsible for key sectors like education, and has reignited debates on the importance of knowledge and accountability in leadership.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

