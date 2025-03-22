What is New Salary of Federal Cabinet Members after big pay increase?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government members approved a significant increase in salaries of federal ministers, ministers of state, and aides, while the country is economic revival phase.

Reports in local media said Ministers’ new salary is Rs 519,000, up from Rs2lac, while ministers of state’s salaries will get the same half million number, up Rs 180,000.

The salary of federal ministers has increased by 160percent while ministers of state and advisers to the Prime Minister have received hikes of up to 188%. Allowances, vehicles, and office facilities remain separate from salaries.

Initially, this summary was set for discussion in the February 4 cabinet meeting but was removed at the last moment to avoid public and media criticism.