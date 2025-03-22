Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

What is New Salary of Federal Cabinet Members after big pay increase?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government members approved a significant increase in salaries of federal ministers, ministers of state, and aides, while the country is economic revival phase.

Reports in local media said Ministers’ new salary is Rs 519,000, up from Rs2lac, while ministers of state’s salaries will get the same half million number, up Rs 180,000.

The salary of federal ministers has increased by 160percent while ministers of state and advisers to the Prime Minister have received hikes of up to 188%. Allowances, vehicles, and office facilities remain separate from salaries.

Initially, this summary was set for discussion in the February 4 cabinet meeting but was removed at the last moment to avoid public and media criticism.

On the other hand, the Finance Ministry clarified recent reports suggesting that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb indicated no salary or pension increases for government employees in the 2025-26 budget.

The Ministry denied these claims, stating the finance minister did not make such statements and no mention of salary revisions was made in his National Assembly speech. A written response from the minister confirmed that revising pay scales for federal employees is not under consideration for the next fiscal year. The Ministry reassured that no decisions on salary changes have been made yet.

Federal cabinet approves 188pc salary hike for ministers and advisers

