Gold Rate Today (8 May 2025), Gold Price in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Gold rates in Pakistan saw on May 8, showing upward trend in the global bullion markets. The price of gold moved up by Rs800, reaching Rs356,900 per tola, while price for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs684, standing at Rs305,984.

Today Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Lahore Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Islamabad Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Peshawar Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Quetta Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Sialkot Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Hyderabad Rs356,900 Rs3,482 Faisalabad Rs356,900 Rs3,482

This rise follows a significant increase on Tuesday, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,100, reaching Rs356,100, signaling a strong demand for the precious metal.

International market saw an increase, with the price of gold hitting $3,385 per ounce, a gain of $8 from the previous rate, along with a $20 premium.

In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with the per tola rate holding steady at Rs3,482.