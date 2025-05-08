Gold Rate Today (8 May 2025), Gold Price in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Gold rates in Pakistan saw on May 8, showing upward trend in the global bullion markets. The price of gold moved up by Rs800, reaching Rs356,900 per tola, while price for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs684, standing at Rs305,984.
Today Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Lahore
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Islamabad
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Peshawar
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Quetta
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Sialkot
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Hyderabad
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
|Faisalabad
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,482
This rise follows a significant increase on Tuesday, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,100, reaching Rs356,100, signaling a strong demand for the precious metal.
International market saw an increase, with the price of gold hitting $3,385 per ounce, a gain of $8 from the previous rate, along with a $20 premium.
In contrast, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with the per tola rate holding steady at Rs3,482.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 May 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price in Karachi and Lahore