Kinza Hashmi opens up about rivalry with Ali Raza

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi recently revealed that she and actor Ali Raza were initially enemies who didn’t get along before working together on a drama.

In a recent magazine interview, both actors spoke about their drama project and how their relationship evolved. Kinza shared that they first met during a commercial shoot, where separate rooms were assigned for actors, but they shared the same makeup room.

Recalling the encounter, Kinza said, “Ali Raza’s seat was next to mine. I was sitting in my chair, listening to music on a small speaker, when Ali arrived with a larger speaker and started playing his songs. He even chatted with my makeup artist, and when I looked at him, he greeted me.”

She added that she immediately thought he was overly confident, which sparked playful rivalry between them.

Kinza recalled an incident where both tried to record a trend video, with Ali posting his version first, intensifying their friendly competition.

Ali Raza explained that early misunderstandings were fueled by the production team, who gave them conflicting information.

However, he said they eventually met at the airport, sat down, and cleared all misunderstandings, paving the way for a positive working relationship.

The actors emphasized that what started as tension and rivalry eventually turned into mutual respect and camaraderie.