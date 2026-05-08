Rajab Butt responds to Salman Khan comparisons

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has reacted to comparisons being made between him and Salman Khan.

According to media reports, Rajab Butt said in a recent interview that he never had the misconception that he could be compared to a superstar like Salman Khan.

He revealed that during ninth grade, he was inspired by Salman Khan and even got his ears pierced and developed an interest in bodybuilding while trying to emulate him, but described it as only a temporary phase.

Rajab Butt explained that the viral video circulating on social media was simply from a meet-and-greet event where fans were calling out his name and he was merely waving in response. However, people interpreted it as him imitating Salman Khan and began trolling him online.

He added that Salman Khan holds a distinct stature in the entertainment industry and there is no comparison between them, but despite that, he was still subjected to trolling on social media. Rajab remarked that it seems some people have little else to do, which is why they make such comments.