Tensions escalate in Strait of Hormuz after clash between US Destroyers, Iranian forces

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced that three American destroyers successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, despite coming under attack from Iranian forces.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the US warships were unharmed during the transit. However, he claimed that the Iranian attackers suffered significant losses, with their small boats reportedly destroyed and sunk in the waters of the Strait.

The incident highlights the continued tensions in the strategically important waterway, a key route for global shipping and energy transport.

“These boats went to the bottom of the Sea, quickly and efficiently. Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!” he wrote.

“A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question — But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!”

Our three Destroyers, with their wonderful Crews, will now rejoin our Naval Blockade, which is truly a “Wall of Steel.” President Trump concluded.

Earlier, Trump told ABC News on Thursday that the ceasefire with Iran is still intact despite new clashes.

“The ceasefire is going. It’s in effect,” he said in a phone call.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters accused US of breaching the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the US also “carried out air strikes on civilian areas in cooperation with some countries in the region on the coasts of Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island”.

He added that the Iranian forces, in response, attacked American military vessels “east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar port, causing significant damage to them”.

The spokesperson also warned of giving a “crushing response to any aggression … without the slightest hesitation”.

Earlier, the US military said it carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday after attack on the US forces.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes,” the military said in a statement.

It added Iran had launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as three US Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz.