Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight recovery on Wednesday in domestic market of Pakistan after witnessing decline in two previous consecutive sessions.

Data showed the price of per tola gold surged by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,200 while the 10-gram of gold price also went up in local market.

In international market, the yellow metal saw no change in its price as it stands at $1,968 per ounce.

On Tuesday, the per tola gold price dropped by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold went down by Rs172 to reach Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee appreciated slightly in the interbank market on Wednesday, bringing to an end of negative trajectory that continued for the last two weeks.