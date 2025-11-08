South Africa collapse for 143 in Third ODI as Pakistan eye Easy Chase

FAISALABAD – The green shirts are on the brink of victory! South Africa suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the third and final ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, as the entire team was bundled out for only 143 runs in 37.5 overs, setting Pakistan a simple 144-run target to seal the series.

After winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat, but their decision backfired spectacularly. The innings began on a promising note, with Quinton de Kock and Lehan de Pretorius crafting a solid 72-run partnership for the opening wicket. Pretorius scored 39 before departing, and de Kock continued to anchor the innings with another display of class and control.

De Kock reached his half-century before falling for 53 runs to Mohammad Nawaz, whose breakthrough turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor. Once de Kock walked back, the floodgates opened — and Pakistan’s spin duo unleashed chaos.

Abrar Ahmed was the star of the show, weaving a mesmerizing spell that completely dismantled the South African middle order. The mystery spinner took three wickets, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick that could have sent the Faisalabad crowd into delirium.

The rest of the lineup offered little resistance — Tony de Zorzi (2), Rubin Hermann (1), Donovan Ferreira (7), Corbin Bosch (0), and Juran Fortuin (3) all fell cheaply as Pakistan’s bowlers ran riot.

Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with two wickets each, while the Proteas’ innings folded long before their 50 overs were up.

Pakistan made two changes for the series decider — Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed returned to the side, replacing Naseem Shah and Wasim Junior. The move proved strategic, as Abrar’s inclusion immediately strengthened Pakistan’s spin attack and paid instant dividends.

The match comes just days after Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten century powered South Africa to a crushing eight-wicket win in the second ODI at the same venue, leveling the series 1–1.

In that game, the Proteas chased down Pakistan’s 270-run target in just 41 overs, thanks to a sensational 153-run stand between de Kock and Tony de Zorzi, which had silenced the home crowd and reignited the visitors’ hopes.

Now, with a target of only 144 runs, Pakistan stand just a few steps away from clinching the series on home soil. The crowd in Faisalabad roared with anticipation as the players walked off, confident that the Men in Green would chase down the modest total and seal a memorable victory.