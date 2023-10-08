Search

Daily Horoscope – October 8, 2023

08:52 AM | 8 Oct, 2023
Horoscope
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you may find this day best for new investment. It is the time to gift some family member to make them happy. You might get compliments at work. You may want to spend time in solitude. Stay blessed and relaxed. Be positive and practical in life.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, it’s time to stay and spend time with family members. You should be grateful for the precious moments that shared with your beloved. Make yourself relaxed and calm. Enjoy outing with family friends. Be matured and sensible.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you should be very confident and stronger to decide new business for future. You may invite to a family or organize gathering today. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated. Stay blessed and matured.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to try hard to find a position at workplace. You have to make some decisions about your career and professional life. Stay working unless you succeed. Be calculated and defined in life.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you have to take care of your parents and family members. You hard work will pay you effectively today. Being a leader and bold individual, start realizing your blunders and think to rectify for future plans. Stay honest and dedicated.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you understand how to ground your emotional, physical, and mental energies. Make yourself relaxed and contented. Try to start analyzing and assessing every aspects critically for future.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you will be blessed with vibes around you are one of harmony and love. A change in thinking pattern will result in unexpected financial gains. Start realizing your mistakes to excel in field of IT.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may have good fortune in every aspects. You are currently learning and earning well. It’s time to feel relaxed and accomplished and never feel depressed for financial worries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today stars are aligned in your favor, and you can expect to profit handsomely from any investments you make. Stay calm and don’t over-react on trivial issues. Your emotions will hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, avoid making unnecessary purchases as they may risk your financial stability. A piece of good news may make you feel better about the environment. Be positive and contented in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, avoid disagreements or arguments in the family and spend time with your family. Your boss or immediate superior will be impressed with your work today. Stay positive and connected with friends.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you have to initiate a conversation with superiors at workplace. It’s time to realize your priorities. You have to recognize yourself as strong a believer and a dreamer who loves deeply and completely. Stay connected with the family.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 8, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,260

