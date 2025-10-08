Imran Khan picks Sohail Afridi as new KP CM replacing Gandapur

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur amid escalating rifts within the party’s provincial ranks.

According to reliable sources, PTI founder Imran Khan has personally given the green signal for Gandapur’s replacement, signaling a major power shift inside the party. Khan has reportedly issued clear directives to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

PTI has nominated Sohail Afridi as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a decision that has sent shockwaves through the province’s political circles.

Insiders claim that the change was inevitable as deep divisions surfaced within PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. Multiple factions had reportedly formed, and tensions reached a breaking point when several party leaders began openly defying Gandapur’s orders.

Political analysts describe the move as one of the most dramatic internal shake-ups in PTI’s recent history, with the potential to reshape the province’s political landscape in the coming days.