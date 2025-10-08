Indian singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 after tragic road accident

Indian singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away at the age of 35 after succumbing to severe injuries from a traffic accident.

According to Indian media reports, Rajvir met with the accident on September 27 while riding his motorcycle to Shimla. The incident occurred in the Baddi area when he lost control of his bike after cattle suddenly appeared on the road. He suffered serious head and spinal injuries and remained unconscious afterward.

Hospital authorities stated that Rajvir was kept on a ventilator for 11 days in critical condition at a Mohali hospital but could not survive.

Rajvir was not only a popular singer but had also made his mark in acting, appearing in films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan, and Mandu Tahsildarni.